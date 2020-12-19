CLINTON — Barbara Neill, church organist at Community Congregational Church, 2300 Pershing Blvd., will be retiring the end of December after 67 years of service.
She began playing piano in Sunday School at the age of 10 and continued for about 40 years. She took over playing the pipe organ at the age of 14 and has continued in this position for the last 67 years.
She served as the church music director for Bible School and as choir director for many years. She has played for numerous other churches in the area and for countless weddings and funerals, most notably for Pape Funeral Home for over 50 years.
Due to COVID restrictions, the church cannot have a reception to honor her. Instead they would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at 2726 N. Third St., Clinton, IA 52732.
