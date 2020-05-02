CLINTON — Earlier in the week, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light for churches across Iowa to open their doors and began in-person services. Saying she recognized the constitutional rights of Iowans, she lifted the statewide restrictions on church gatherings and services.
Faith leaders have weighed in and said while they appreciate the governor permitting them to reopen, at this time they are not ready to resume in-person church services.
Bishop Laurie Haller with the Iowa Conference United Methodist Church sent out a recommendation Monday to churches across the state strongly encouraging local congregations not to have traditional church services.
“Our Senior Pastor Christina Sung and I, along with our church leaders, will abide by this recommendation and not hold in-person services for May,” Michael Bell of First United Methodist Church of Clinton told the Clinton Herald.
Haller’s recommendations cited several reasons why the churches should not have in-person services. The main reason is the concern for everyone’s health.
“My reasoning is that our first priority as disciples of Jesus Christ is to protect those who are most vulnerable, which includes the elderly, the very young, and those with underlying health conditions,” Haller said. “Even though we all want to return to our churches and be a part of the body of Christ in person, I believe that it is more important to assure the safety of our communities from further infections.”
Haller said in a phone interview with the Clinton Herald that right now is not an appropriate time for their churches to resume in-person services. She said since mid-March when the pandemic made its way to Iowa, the churches have been worshipping virtually on several platforms, from YouTube to Facebook Live.
This will continue not only for United Methodist churches across the state. Other denominations have also weighed in saying they, too, are not opening up soon.
“Last night, a statement was released from faith leaders across the state of Iowa that we were united in our concern that Gov. Reynolds is relaxing those standards too soon,” Haller said. “We’re not ready. The churches are not ready, and it could make the coronavirus far worse.”
Rev. Ivan McMullen of Presbyterian Church (USA) echoed Haller’s points. He said though they have permission from the governor to resume in-person church services, it is not a mandate.
“Just because we can (doesn’t) mean we should gather,” McMullen told the Clinton Herald. “The Iowa Department of Public Health still recommends first and foremost electronic gatherings and/or outdoor drive-in worship services as best practices.”
McMullen said their churches are going with the IDPH’s recommendations even though they have the governor’s permission to gather in buildings.
Standing in solidarity with the Presbyterian and the United Methodist churches, the Diocese of Davenport sent out a press release Tuesday stating it will continue following the restrictions that have been ongoing since the pandemic began. Public Masses across the state are suspended, and the Diocese said in the release that it will continue monitoring the situation throughout May and beyond to reassess the situation.
Both McMullen and Haller agree if there has been anything positive about this pandemic, it is that they have connected with many people across the state and the country through their digital church services. McMullen said they have found new ways to worship and gather amid the pandemic. Additionally, Haller said, this new digital experience has brought people who are not religious to the church. She said that is a great thing.
“(People) are choosing to connect with us virtually,” Haller said. “So I think it is almost an unexpected blessing.”
Haller and McMullen both said that even when churches go back to “normal” services, that many will continue their live-streaming component to spread the word of God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.