CLINTON — When the governors of both Illinois and Iowa decided to enact declarations for their respective states limiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people, many businesses, such as restaurants and bars, were impacted.
Now people who were planning funerals for loved ones must rethink their plans as well.
Funeral home directors are scrambling to come up with ideas to help serve grieving families. Ray Ackerman of Schultz Funeral Homes in DeWitt said Thursday that the company has not planned anything yet but is prepared to do whatever is necessary to ensure the funerals they'll host will go as smoothly as possible.
Schlutz Funeral Homes are thinking quickly on their feet and being as helpful as possible given the circumstances, Ackerman said.
"We are taking the wait-and-see approach to accommodate families and help with their grieving," Ackerman said. "We're also talking about streaming the services on the internet."
Watching Illinois close down first and getting feedback from the state and national associations have been very helpful, Ackerman said. He admitted these are unprecedented circumstances and said the primary goal is to make sure the families and the staff are safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We'll all be okay through all of this," Ackerman said. "We're just going to have to do our due diligence and be careful. God is with us."
Funeral homes are not the only ones being impacted. Churchgoers must find ways to worship from home due to the ban on mass gatherings from both Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker.
Prince of Peace is no longer having a mass for the time being. Dave Schnier, parish business administrator, said the church received guidance from the diocese to prepare for the governor's orders.
The diocese has been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure all of the churches are in compliance and following CDC recommendations, Schnier said. It's encouraging parishioners to use this time to strengthen their faith while worshipping from home.
"We are doing our best to provide them with timely communication," Schnier said. "I think people do want to come to mass, and they do want to participate in the traditional lent events.
"Some are a bit saddened, but on the other hand, it's an opportunity for people to reflect at home with their families, and we want to provide them with resources to so."
Schnier said Catholics aren't the only ones being impacted. Everyone is. Though the future is unknown, Schnier wants everyone to continue to rely upon their faith to get through these troubled times.
"We are a faith-filled people," Schnier said. " We know we're going to get through this. We know that God is present with us. And, God never fails."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.