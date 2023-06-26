CLINTON — Clinton Area Showboat Theatre Executive Director James Kyle Davis says this year’s season at the Showboat has “plenty of talent coming in from all over the place.”
Following "The Leading Ladies Cabaret" and the final performance of Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein" on Sunday, the stage will now be set for a June 29 through July 16 run of the new Broadway adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Cinderella".
This production features returning actor Paul Fishman as well as the choreography of Actors Equity member and New York City-based director, choreographer, and Steps on Broadway dance teacher Rebecca Frasier.
Parents are especially encouraged to bring their daughters to the show July 9 for the "Princess Tea," where they can get tiaras, see the show, and have tea with the show's cast.
During "Cinderella", given anticipated upcoming board approval, Davis says the Showboat's 2024 season will be announced as well.
From July 20 to July 30, returning actor James Fairchild, who recently traveled with a tour of "Kinky Boots" and had a role in the Showboat’s production of "Calendar Girls" last year, will play Mr. Krabs in the Tony award-winning "The SpongeBob Musical".
The plot of the production is given in a synopsis provided on the Showboat’s website: “SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.”
The season will close with the 90-minute, comedic homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries, "Murder For Two", running Aug. 3-13.
Under lighting provided by Will Coeur, resident lighting designer and production manager of Iowa State University's Department of Music and Theatre, two Actors Equity performers play 13 different roles: Actor, audiobook narrator, composer, musician and singer Mark Schenfisch will make up one half of the cast of this production, while pianist, musical director, and actor Curtis Reynolds plays the suspects.
One of only three professional union theater companies in Iowa, the Showboat at 303 Riverview Drive is a non-profit theater that relies heavily on donations to provide its audiences with live professional theater.
Standard 2023 season ticket prices are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $21 for students.
Flex Passes can also be purchased at a deal for those who know they’ll want to see a certain show more than once or won’t be able to make it to each production. The pass includes eight tickets for any show in the 2023 season. The purchaser can also share the pass to see any of the shows with guests.
Tickets can be purchased at www.ClintonShowboat.com or at the theater’s box office, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.