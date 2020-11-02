CLINTON — Clinton County is open to repaving 270th Street, but must receive approval from the cities of Low Moor and Camanche to pay for the portions of the road belonging to each city.
City representatives from Camanche and Low Moor both expressed support for a petition for the county to pave 270th Street, spanning from Ninth Street in Camanche to 380th Avenue in Low Moor.
Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney during a Board of Supervisors meeting last week said the city of Camanche would need to agree they want to do the project. If the Board of Supervisors agrees, the county and cities would need to work out a payment structure, Kinney said. The county would then complete the project and have a memorandum of understanding or 28E agreement to reimburse the county over so many years, Kinney assumes.
“If they’re dead set against not doing it, that would probably be a showstopper, if you will, because the county can’t go in and pave the city road without being reimbursed,” Kinney said. “I mean that’s basically against the law. So they have to be on board with doing the project. If they are, we can move forward.“
Low Moor City Council member Brandi Pray attended a recent Camanche City Council meeting, requesting Camanche’s support in having the project added to the county’s 5-year plan. At the meeting, she presented the plan with the understanding the cost would be covered by the county. She was not aware it is against the law for the county to cover the cost of the repaving, she said at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Kinney estimates about three-quarters of a mile of the 2-mile road that is proposed to be repaved belongs to the City of Camanche. Pray said an estimate from last year said the cost for the project will be anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million, contingent on whether asphalt or concrete is used.
