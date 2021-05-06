CLINTON — City Administrators Matt Brooke and Andrew Kida support the county's proposal for a study that would determine broadband accessibility in the county, they said this week.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors received a proposal Monday for a study to determine broadband accessibility and needs in the county. The county did not take any action on the proposal and plans to consider taking action at the May 10 board meeting.
Kida and Brooke both said the study would benefit their cities.
The City of Camanche has high speed internet but has more issues with reliability, bandwidth speeds and how long it takes to get someone to respond to fix an internet issue, Kida said. Getting fiber to homes in Camanche would be a "game changer," he said.
"I don't know that our community provides enough of a service need for some of these private companies to come in and increase their infrastructure," Kida said. "Their profit margin doesn't dictate that they do it," he said.
"If I had my choice, I would do what a lot of other cities are doing and running enough backbone into the City of Camanche and have the City of Camanche become an internet provider. Provide that as a utility service," Kida said.
"It would make much more sense to have enough revenue coming in to run it like the water utility. We have staff on hand to install, to maintain the [Information Technology] system, to do all of those things. It's perfectly feasible to do," Kida said.
The City of Bellevue provides this service for its residence and now runs its own television network, Kida said. There are plenty of other small municipalities that have their own telecom service and offer high speed internet, Kida said.
The plan would provide the Camanche City Council with understanding and justification to "jump into the water" of creating the new utility service, Kida believes.
"What they have to see is the demand," Kida said. "Because the bottom line is really the bottom line. You have to be able to pay for this idea and this concept. That it's very expensive up front," he said.
"Again, the difficulties that other municipalities are having in getting the fiber to the home to work is they have to bury cable and they have to make all of the connections to the houses. And that's where your large expenses are," Kida said. "And if you can't overcome that by having enough subscribers to do something, then you're going to have a difficult time staying afloat."
SmartSource Consulting President Curtis Dean noted that if the study is conducted, they will be able to parse out responses within a geographical area. The city would be able to look through responses of survey participants and see what percentage of the survey participants would be likely to switch providers if a provider offered fiber, he said.
A study is needed because it can find facts versus assumptions for putting together a game plan, Brooke said. The City of Clinton is looking for a solution to provide consistency to businesses and the public. Broadband access would give individuals a decision on who to utilize rather than one entity having a monopoly on internet service, Brooke said.
"I think this would be a great piece for us," Brooke said. "We'll identify our shortfalls within the City of Clinton. We'll identify where our growth can be. And we'll also ensure that we're not tearing up the right of way left and right where basically maybe we end up putting a big conduit that can be rented out and others can pull fibers through."
Clinton County needs to be a fiber county, Brooke stressed.
"That will cause growth in every reaches of the county regardless of where you are," Brooke said.
