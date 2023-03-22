CLINTON — CFB Holding Company, the parent organization for Citizens First Bank, recently had its annual shareholder meeting.
Stephen C. Clements, president of Citizens First Bank, presented the financial results of the bank for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31. He noted the bank’s accomplishments over the past year, and reported positive returns for shareholders, with an ROE of 12.80. Year-end financials for 2022 indicate Citizens First Bank total assets of $303.4 million, an increase of over 7% in assets from the prior year.
“Citizens First Bank is happy to report continued success,” Clements said. “Our customer base continues to grow, and we are grateful for the support we have in our local market. Even in an unpredictable rate environment, we saw loan growth of almost $36 million in 2022. Our team at CFB is hard at work to bring banking as it should be to our friends and neighbors in the Gateway area.”
John McEleney, chairman of the Board of Directors, provided his thoughts to those present at the shareholder meeting. He shared that Citizens continues to keep pace with the best in class in community banking. McEleney remarked that the bank’s succession plan has included transitions in senior management and among the officer group.
“We are content with the plans we have made to support CFB’s continued growth,” he said.
Additionally, McEleney and Clements provided their thoughts on the budget and strategic outlook for 2023 and shared several promotions among staff.
Ryan Melton, Vice President of IT and Operations, joins the Senior Management Team. Melton has experience in banking technology, compliance, and operations. His education at Western Illinois University and 14-year career in banking have prepared him well for his role, bank officials said.
Stacy Barenz is promoted to Controller/Cashier of both Citizens First Bank and the Holding Company. Barenz has been with Citizens First Bank since 2017, serving in various roles in finance and accounting. Barenz is a graduate of the University of Iowa and brings 15 years of banking experience to her role.
In addition to these promotions, the following bank officers and directors were named: Kathryn Forrest, CEO; Stephen Clements, President; Keith Hook, Executive Vice President; Emily Schulz-Stiles, VP Human Resources/Board Secretary; R. Heather Farwell, VP Financial Services; Edward Dunham, VP – Business Development; Evan Trenkamp – VP – Senior Lender; Ryan Melton, VP IT/ Operations; Gregory Farwell, VP Sr. Real Estate Lender; Georgia Cook, VP Loan Administration Officer; Ashley Streed, Compliance/BSA Officer; Carrie Donaire, Marketing Officer; Kristine Wiersema, Loan Officer; Mary Temple, Branch Officer; Michelle Osborn, Operations Officer; Stacy Barenz, Controller (Cashier).
Directors appointed for the coming year are John McEleney, McEleney Holdings LLC (Chairperson); Jens Baker, Apex Construction Consultants; Mary Connell, Air Control; Gary Foster, Winkel, Parker & Foster; Mike Hanrahan, Agri-King; Robert Holesinger, Quality Concrete Company; Steve Howes, Howes & Jefferies; Ryan Kinkaid, Aceto; Kathryn Forrest, Citizens First Bank; Stephen Clements, Citizens First Bank. Upon retirement of Kathryn Forrest, Stephen Clements will take her seat.
