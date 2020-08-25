CLINTON — Citizens First Bank has announced its 2021 calendar photography contest.
With the goal of sharing images of the community in a 2021 wall calendar, Citizens First Bank invites photographers from all levels of expertise to enter the 2021 Citizens First Bank Calendar Photo Contest. Winning photographers have the opportunity for their images to be published in the 2021 Citizens First Bank calendar as well as being displayed with the corresponding month as the Citizens First Bank promotions throughout the year.
If you would like the opportunity to have your creativity displayed in homes and offices in our community, submit your photos that capture the beauty of the Gateway area. Photo winners will be notified by email, phone call, or Facebook post on Sept. 15.
The calendar photo contest is open to all photographers at least 18 years of age. Photos will be accepted until Aug. 31. Photos must be sent as high resolution JPEG files. Resolution should be at least 300 dpi. Any file resolution smaller than that can only be used as a small photo within the calendar. E-mail your digital photo(s) to alewerenz@gocfb.bank. If file size prohibits email delivery, a link can be emailed as well. No print photos will be accepted due to software requirements.
For more information and full contest rules, go to GoCFB.bank
