CLINTON — With the goal of sharing images of the community in a 2022 wall calendar, Citizens First Bank is inviting photographers to enter the 2022 Citizens First Bank Calendar Photo Contest.
Winning photographers have the opportunity for their images to be published in the 2022 Citizens First Bank calendar as well as promotions throughout the year.
If you would like the opportunity to have your creativity displayed in homes and offices in the community, submit your photos that capture the beauty of the Gateway area. All submissions are due by Saturday, Aug. 28. Photo winners will be notified by email, phone call or Facebook post, on or about Sept. 17.
The calendar photo contest is open to all photographers at least 18 years of age. Photos must be sent as high resolution JPEG files. Resolution should be at least 300 dpi. E-mail your digital photo(s) to alewerenz@gocfb.bank. If file size prohibits email delivery, a link can be emailed as well. No print photos will be accepted due to software requirements.
For more information and full contest rules, go to GoCFB.bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.