CLINTON — The Citizens First Bank Board of Directors has announced the promotion of Stephen Clements to bank president.
Clements will manage the day-to-day operations of Citizens First Bank, which was founded in 2000 by local business leaders and bankers to provide a superior community banking experience.
Kathy Forrest, a founding officer of Citizens First Bank, has worked in various roles, most recently as president and CEO since 2015. Forrest will retain the title of CEO until her planned retirement.
Clements joined Citizens First Bank in 2011 as a commercial lender. He holds a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Dubuque.
His continuing education includes the Iowa School of Banking, Graduate School of Banking – Wisconsin, and the Executive Development Institute at the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. The knowledge and leadership gained from these programs have prepared him well for his new role as president.
Clements and his wife, Erika, and their three daughters, reside in Camanche.
In addition to these changes, it was announced that Stacy Barenz has been promoted to cashier and officer. Barenz has been at Citizens First Bank since 2017, most recently as assistant cashier. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business with a business administration degree, and brings 15 years of banking experience to her new role.
“It is amazing to look back to the beginnings of Citizens First Bank and see how we have grown over the last 22 years," said Board member Bob Holesinger.
“These exciting leadership changes are a milestone for Citizens First and something we have planned for carefully," Forrest added. "Steve will be the third president of the bank; he shares the vision for CFB that Tom and I both had in our respective tenure in this role. We are excited about the next phase for Citizens First Bank.”
