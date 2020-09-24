CLINTON — Jens Baker has been appointed to the Citizens First Bank Board of Directors.
Baker brings varied professional experience to the board, including his current role as principal at Apex Construction Consultants specializing in expert witness testimony for the construction industry.
He earned degrees in mechanical and biomedical engineering from the University of Iowa, and his master’s degree with a specialty in finance from the University of Central Florida College of Business.
“Jens offers a unique perspective and expertise to our board of directors,” said CFB Senior Vice President Stephen Clements. “We welcome him to the leadership team. We are pleased to work as an organization to uphold the bank’s mission and continue to develop our strategic plan.”
Citizens First Bank is the recent recipient of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation’s 2020 Innovation Award in recognition of recent upgrades to technology and user experience.
