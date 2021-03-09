CLINTON — CFB Holding Company, the parent organization of Citizens First Bank, held its annual shareholders’ meeting Feb. 17, when the company announced its 2020 results and the appointment of bank leadership.
John McEleney, chairman of the Board of Directors, provided his overview and insights to the bank’s directors, senior management, and shareholders. He commented on Citizens First’s ability to continue its growth and praised current business development initiatives.
Citizens First Bank President and CEO Kathryn Forrest presented financial results of the bank for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31. She noted the bank’s accomplishments over the past year, and reported positive returns for shareholders, with an ROA of .93 and ROE of 10.58. Year-end financials for 2020 indicate Citizens First Bank assets of $267.8 million, a marked increase from $214.1 million in assets the prior year.
“The board and management continues to be pleased with the progress and growth of Citizens First Bank,” she said. “Even with the challenges of the pandemic, we have been able to accomplish our goals and maintain steady growth. Our investment in technology and training is ongoing and complements our digital roadmap and commitment to our customers.”
Additionally, McEleney and Forrest provided their thoughts on the work plan and budget for 2021.
The following officer appointments and title changes also were announced: Kathryn A. Forrest, President and CEO; Keith D. Hook, Senior Credit Officer; Stephen C. Clements, Executive VP; Emily J. Schulz-Stiles, VP Human Resources and Board Secretary; R. Heather Farwell, VP Deposits & Compliance; Shauna H. Bellich, VP – IT/ Operations, Cashier; Gregory B. Farwell, VP Real Estate Lending; Edward J. Dunham, VP – Business Development; Evan R. Trenkamp – VP – Senior Lender; Georgia E. Cook, VP Loan Administration; Laura L. Gassman, Operations and BSA Officer; Kristine E. Wiersema, Loan Officer; and Mary L. Temple, Branch Officer.
Directors appointed for the coming year were John P. McEleney, McEleney Holdings LLC; Charles Armstrong, Ruhl Commercial; Greg Baker, Bacor, Ltd.; Mary P. Connell, Air Control; Richard W. Farwell, retired from Farwell & Bruhn; Robert B. Holesinger, Quality Concrete Company; Steve L. Howes, Howes & Jefferies; Mike R. Hanrahan, Agri-King; Gary L. Foster, Winkel, Parker & Foster; Ryan J. Kinkaid, Evonik Corporation; Jens Baker, Apex Construction Consultants; and Kathryn Forrest, Citizens First Bank.
Chartered in 2000, Citizens First Bank is headquartered at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Citizens First Bank also has branches at 403 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche, and at 1329 N. Second St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.