CLINTON — Citizens First Bank closed all of its lobbies effective Friday. The bank remains open during normal business hours by phone, for digital banking and for drive-thru customers.
CFB has provided expanded services at the drive-thru at each of its three branches since March, the bank said Friday. In addition to deposits and withdrawals, service includes account opening, account maintenance, instant issue debit cards, loan applications, notary services, overdraft concerns, cash advances, change orders, credit card payments and digital banking help.
Citizens First Bank, headquartered at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton, has branches at 403 S Washington Blvd. in Camanche and at 1329 N. Second St. in Clinton.
