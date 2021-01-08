CLINTON - Over the Christmas holiday, Citizens First Bank distributed $10,000 in local donations among 42 organizations in the Gateway area.
The holidays provided an opportunity for Citizens First Bank to recognize several organizations in the community that have weathered this challenging year alongside its citizens and businesses. School districts, fire and police departments, and the Clinton County United Way are among the recipients of the donations from CFB.
The hard work and added effort that 2020 demanded of the local organizations were acknowledged by a letter and monetary contributions to the various agencies. Citizens First Bank hopes the funds will allow for needed community services to reach even further.
“The best part of being a community bank is actively supporting the community," said Bank President Kathy Forrest. "We want to have a positive impact for our customers, our neighbors, and our friends. We felt this was the right time and the right way to share the resources we have.”
Banking is deemed an essential service, so Citizens First Bank has remained open during the pandemic, utilizing digital banking and expanded drive-thru services to meet customer needs, while keeping lobbies closed.
