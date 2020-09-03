CLINTON — Citizens First Bank is contributing $1,000 to each of five area school districts to support their greatest needs this school year.
“Our area school districts have addressed their unique challenges through teamwork, creative problem solving, innovation and technology,” said Bank President and CEO. “We understand how hard it is to accommodate staff and student needs, while keeping everyone safe and well. We hope this contribution will assist each district in a meaningful way.”
Citizens First is donating $1,000 each to the following five area school districts: Camanche Schools, Clinton School District, Northeast Schools, Prince of Peace Catholic School and River Bend School District.
“Just as the schools are offering remote learning, Citizens First Bank has focused on remote banking,” said CFB Vice President of Business Development Eddie Dunham. “It’s all about adapting and innovating to a new way of doing things. We are proud to support our local schools.”
The money can go toward remote learning technology, PPE supplies so teachers and students can safely interact, or for recess equipment so students can just be kids and fully enjoy their year.
