CLINTON — Citizens First Bank employees recently presented a check to Clinton County Make-A-Wish representatives at the bank’s Lincoln Way location in Clinton.
Citizens First Bank, KROS Radio, Make-A-Wish and the Clinton High School basketball teams all partner to create the Swish for Make-A-Wish program. Citizens First Bank has been the sponsor of the Swish for Make-A-Wish program for the past 20 years, donating to the Clinton County Make-A-Wish each time the Clinton High School River Kings and Queens make a three-point basket during the regular basketball season. This year, Citizens First Bank provided $500 to the organization to help wishes come true.
“We would like to thank Citizens First for all their support they have shown us over the years,” said Barb Jacobsen, chairwoman of Clinton County Make-A-Wish. “Their support has helped us to grant wishes for over 20 years. We are grateful for them and we feel blessed to partner with them on ‘Swish for a Wish.’”
Clinton County’s annual Make-A-Wish event is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, at the Vista Grande in Clinton. Tickets are still available but will not be sold at the door. The theme for the event this year is Camo for Kids. Attendance will be limited to 250 attendees. To purchase tickets, or for any questions about how to get involved with the organization, contact Barb Jacobsen at 563-249-9016 or the state office at 1-800-797-9474.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.