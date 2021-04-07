CLINTON — Citizens First Bank will provide free personal document shredding to the community Saturday, April 10.
The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Citizens First Bank’s office at 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Event organizers request that participants enter the Citizens First Bank parking lot from Lincoln Way for ease of traffic flow.
Citizens First Bank hosts its spring and fall shred events to help the community protect itself from identity theft and fraud. Participants will be able to watch their confidential documents destroyed on site during the event.
Citizens First Bank invites residents to bring their personal data for confidential destruction. Any outdated documents that may contain personal identifying information such as Social Security numbers, address, and date of birth or passwords should be shredded securely.
Types of items that should be shredded include cancelled checks; check registers; bank statements or receipts; loan documents; mortgage documents; brokerage statements; school records; credit card, mortgage and finance solicitations; credit card statements; contracts; personal business papers; and credit applications. This service is intended for individuals; no businesses, please.
Citizens First Bank has been offering this service to the community since 2004. Additionally, beginning in 2020, Citizens First Bank hosts virtual events to educate customers and the community about important safety issues. The recorded events are found at GoCFB.bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.