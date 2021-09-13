CLINTON - Citizens First Bank will provide free personal document shredding to the community on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event will take be from 9-11 a.m. at Citizens First Bank’s main location, 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton. Event organizers request that participants enter the Citizens First Bank parking lot from Lincoln Way for ease of traffic flow.
Citizens First Bank hosts shred events to help the community protect itself from identity theft and fraud. Participants will be able to watch their confidential documents destroyed on site during the event.
Citizens First Bank invites the community to bring personal data for confidential destruction. Any outdated documents that may contain personal identifying information such as Social Security numbers, address, and date of birth or passwords should be shredded securely.
Types of items that should be shredded include canceled checks; check registers; bank statements or receipts; loan documents; mortgage documents; brokerage statements; school records; credit card, mortgage and finance solicitations; credit card statements, contracts, personal business papers, and credit applications. This service is intended for individuals; no businesses please.
Shred Day has been a tradition at Citizens First Bank since 2004.
