CLINTON — Citizens First Bank is now offering Live Chat, which is available on the Citizens First Bank website at GoCFB.bank.
Live Chat is an online communication tool that allows website visitors to chat, with or without video, in real time. Live Chat is a way to communicate with a Universal Banker as an alternative to phone calls, email, or an in-person visit to the branch.
Live Chat takes place inside a chat box that doesn’t require you to download a separate app or create a new login. Simply locate the Chat icon in the lower left corner of GoCFB.bank and start typing in the chat field.
“Live Chat creates a unique opportunity to stay connected and interact with our customers while merging technology with exceptional customer service," said Heather Farwell, Citizens First Bank VP of Deposits.
To use Live Chat, access GoCFB.bank from your tablet, phone, or computer, and click into the Chat. The Universal Banker you are chatting with is identified in the window and will type back and forth with you. They may suggest video chat if your device has the capability.
Citizens First Bank Universal Bankers are available via Live Chat to offer customer support, answer questions promptly, and give personalized service. Your Universal Banker can point you to the right material on the website, help reset a password, and lead you where you need to go in Digital Banking, all from the Live Chat conversation. Encryption is embedded within all features of Live Chat to securely protect all communication.
