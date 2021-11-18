CLINTON — Citizens First Bank donates to local food pantries as part of the bank’s Refer a Friend program. The program rewards customers for referring friends and family to the bank. For every 20 completed referrals, Citizens First Bank makes a $200 donation to the local food pantries.
“We are so appreciative of Citizens First’s donations and for the Refer a Friend program," Information, Referral and Assistance Director Regan Michelson said. "Hunger and food insecurity in our community has grown, so the increased financial support is both needed and appreciated.”
Information, Referral and Assistance Services recently merged with the Associate Benevolent Society. Michelson, her staff members and volunteers are dedicated to helping those in need in the community. IRAS acts as a clearinghouse for a local network made up of more than 200 local human service agencies, churches, and civic organizations. As such, the office can help eliminate duplication of aid, while also identifying unmet needs.
The Citizens First Bank Refer a Friend program is available to Citizens First Bank customers. The referral must be a new personal checking customer to the bank and a referral coupon must be presented at account opening. The referring customer gets $25 for each successful referral. More information is available at any Citizens First Bank branch or at GoCFB.bank.
