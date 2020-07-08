CLINTON — Each summer, Slop’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill owner Josh Christiansen coordinates a local golf outing, in partnership with Valley Oaks General Manager Chris Klahn, and proceeds are donated to Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa.
This year, however, with the growing needs in the Clinton area due to high unemployment during the global pandemic, Christiansen and Klahn put their heads together to assure dollars raised locally would stay in the community. The two golfers and friends reached out to the Associate Benevolent Society.
The Benevolent Society provides food, clothing, and other assistance, free of charge, to those who need a helping hand. The demand for their services and resources has greatly increased since this spring, Director Chuck Johnson said.
Citizens First Bank officers Stephen Clements and Eddie Dunham have played in Slop’s golf outing for several years and participated again this year in the late June tournament. The group of golfers and organizers discussed community needs, and Dunham and Clements suggested that Citizens First Bank match the contribution to the Benevolent Society.
In addition to non-perishable food items that were distributed locally, the tournament brought in $500 that was donated. Citizens First Bank made an additional contribution of $500 to the Benevolent Society.
Christiansen, who also assists area charities by providing his venue for fundraising events, spoke about the community partnership.
“This year, we weren’t even sure we would be able to host the golf outing, and when we decided we could, (Chris) Klahn and I knew the right thing to do would be to keep those dollars local," he said.
“We provide food and clothing, to the extent of our ability, to anyone in need," Johnson said. "We are proud to be able to offer food boxes and other items to new mothers, and we are very appreciative of the contributions such as the cash donations like these that allow us to offer a hand up. Our sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed.”
“We know the need is significant in our community at this time, and Citizens First Bank is committed to supporting area agencies who work so hard to alleviate food insecurity in the Gateway area,” said Citizens First Bank Senior VP – Senior Loan Officer Stephen Clements.
Citizens First Bank has stepped up to address food insecurity in the Clinton, Camanche and Fulton, Illinois area this summer through donations to Information Referral and Assistance Services, the Associate Benevolent Society, the Camanche summer lunch program, as well as through a donation of $20,000 to the United Way of Clinton County, commemorating the bank’s 20th anniversary this year.
