CLINTON — Citizens First Bank has announced a $2,500 sponsorship through the Manufacturing Awareness program at Clinton Community College.
The funds will provide scholarships for students to participate in the Manufacturing Awareness program through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
The series of online classes provides an overview on topics such as forklift safety, assembly, and supply chain management to encourage students to explore a career in manufacturing. Ultimately, the students can pursue certificates in Manufacturing Awareness and Manufacturing Fundamentals as part of the course.
The class launched in June 2020 to instant popularity; 42 students have already completed the program. The program is designed for adult students, many of whom are already part of the local workforce, but not in the manufacturing sector.
“This program is a great way for anyone to explore the path of manufacturing and learn the basics,” said Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly. “It’s a first step for these students to become part of our local workforce and secure stable employment. We sincerely thank Citizens First Bank for their support and sponsorship.”
The Clinton Regional Development Corp. works closely with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to develop and promote workforce development.
CRDC President and CEO Erin Cole underscored the importance of the initiative.
“Workforce Development is a critical area of focus for us; we are grateful to Citizens First Bank for this support that allows us to retain talent in our local workforce,” she said. “Clinton Community College provides this unique learning opportunity, and in turn our region benefits by matching homegrown talent with careers that are in high demand.”
“We thank the Clinton Regional Development Corporation and Clinton Community College for their work to address workforce needs for our region,” Citizens First Bank President and CEO Kathy Forrest said. “Citizens First Bank, a locally owned community bank, is proud to support this initiative through our sponsorship. We know students will appreciate the practical opportunity to further their education and explore new things.”
