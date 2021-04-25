CLINTON — The Property Improvement Program thanks property owners who take the initiative to improve their properties and helps keeps Clinton beautiful.
To recognize residents who show pride in their communities by improving their properties, the City of Clinton presents awards to selected residents May through September.
A new nomination form can be accessed online through Google Docs at http://www.cityofclintoniowa.us/. In Latest News, view all and click Property Improvement Award Nomination Form.
Residents may nominate their own properties, a neighbor's or friend's properties or a property of someone they don't know, the Committee said.
Winners will be chosen each month and will receive signs in their yards and a few small gifts from the Neighborhood Improvement Committee.
The name and photo associated with the Google account of the person submitting the nomination will be recorded when the form is submitted.
