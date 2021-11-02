CLINTON — The City of Clinton recently changed its calendar parking ordinance in preparation for the winter snow season. The ordinance includes two-week periods in the fall and spring for street sweeping.
Calendar parking requires all cars on a given street to park on one side of the street after a snowfall of an inch or more for ease of snow removal. On even-numbered dates, residents must park their vehicles on the side of the street that has even house numbers. On odd-numbered dates, vehicles must be parked in front of odd-numbered addresses.
The date at 6 a.m. of any day will govern which side of the street residents must park on. Vehicles must be parked on the correct side of the street by 9 a.m.
Calendar parking is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 15 for 72 hours after snow has stopped falling. It does not apply to commercial districts where parking is designated on both sides of the street.
No parking is allowed on designated snow routes during a snow event. Snow routes are marked with signs.
Calendar parking will also be in effect for two weeks during the fall and during the spring to allow Public Works to complete street sweeping. Notifications will be sent out via media outlets, social media and city websites in advance of each two-week street-sweeping period.
Public Works Director Brian Lemke asked the City Council in August to amend the ordinance to require calendar parking every day during the snow season rather than only during snow events. Such an ordinance would put people in the habit of parking on one side of the street or the other.
Mayor Scott Maddasion said he grew up with such an ordinance and had to move his car every night. “It’s frustrating,” he said. “[But] I made it through.”
Lemke also asked that the time be extended into April and October for street sweeping.
The council opted to change the ordinance to require calendar parking for 72 hours rather than 24 hours after a snow event and agreed to require calendar parking for two weeks in the spring and fall for street sweeping, but rejected the proposal to require calendar parking every day during the season.
The amended ordinance does not specify which dates calendar parking will be required in the fall and spring; the council instead decided to make the timing flexible based on the weather.
Residents can contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144 option 3, option 3 with any questions about the ordinance, the city said.
