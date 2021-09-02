CLINTON — The city of Clinton has announced holiday closures and solid waste/recycling/yard waste collection schedules.
Due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Monday, City Hall will be closed on Monday. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday when normal office hours will resume.
The Building & Neighborhood Services Office will be closed on Monday. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday.
The Library will be closed on Monday. The Library will reopen on Tuesday. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday.
Parks and Recreation/Ericksen Community Center: No interruption in services or programming.
The Ericksen Community Center Administration Office will be closed Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday.
- Fitness Center in upper level will be open with Key FOB access.
- Eagle Point Lodge, RV Campground and shelters throughout the city will be open.
- Clinton Marina will be open normal hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Police Department’s business office will be closed on Monday. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday.
Bus Services: The MTA Administrative offices will be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday. There will be no bus services on Monday. Bus service will resume on Tuesday.
Solid waste, recycling and yard waste collection will not occur on Monday. Pickup will be delayed for the remainder of the week:
Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday; Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday; Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday; Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday; and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Have all carts out before 7 a.m. on the proper collection day.
