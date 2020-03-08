CLINTON — The flood gates at 9th Avenue North will be installed Monday at 9 a.m., the City of Clinton announced last week.
The installation is in conjunction with the storm water pumping station project in Riverview Park. The new pumping station will limit flash flooding of the lowest lying areas of Riverview Park, including the baseball field.
The gates are expected to remain in for two weeks. Contact the RWRF at 563-2443-4064 with any questions.
