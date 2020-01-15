CLINTON — The Sawmill Museum has a long wish list for tourism expansion, and buying the property at 2431 Grant St. is a step toward that goal.
The Clinton City Council approved a resolution of intent to accept a bid of $500 from The Sawmill Museum for the property Tuesday. A public hearing on the sale is set for Feb. 25.
The city is willing to accept the $500 bid for the property because the museum will demolish the building for an additional cost of $8,100, City Administrator Matt Brooke told the City Council.
The property is “just a vacant house that’s at the end of the street,” said Sawmill Museum Director Matt Parbs. It’s adjacent to the grassy lot the museum calls The Quad.
“I think our main initiative is to get the house torn down,” Parbs said. “We’ve got long-term plans.”
The museum owns several pieces of property by the river, Parbs said. On the south side of Main Street is parking and the area used for the Lumberjack Festival. On the north side of the street is a picnic area.
“A lot of people eat their lunch there,” Parbs said.
The museum has convened focus groups to find out what additions residents would like to see in the area.
“We’ve got a big laundry list of projects. We’re slowly but surely getting different ideas sketched out,” said Parbs.
Whatever plans eventually become reality, they’ll be designed to complete a riverfront tourism package. “We want to make this, basically, a complement of the downtown riverfront,” Parbs said.
“We really want to have a big campus of tourist attractions here to complement our other partners,” from the downtown riverfront, to the Sawmill Museum, the Lyons district and Eagle Point Park, Parbs said.
“It’s not like we’re going to build anything tomorrow, but we do want to be prepared.”
