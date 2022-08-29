CLINTON — Clinton City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, and the Administrative offices at the Clinton Police Department will be closed Sept. 5. All phone calls will be returned Sept. 6, when normal office hours will resume.
The Parks & Recreations Administrative Office and Lower Level of the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Labor Day. The Fitness Center will remain open with 24/hours access FOB.
The Clinton Public Library will be closed Sept. 5. All phone calls will be returned Sept. 6.
The MTA Administrative offices will be closed Sept. 5 and there will be no bus service that day.
The Public Works Administrative office will be closed Sept. 5. Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for the week beginning Sept. 5. Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday, Thursday’s route will be collected Friday, and Friday’s route will be collected Saturday.
