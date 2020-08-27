CLINTON — Due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Clinton City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 7. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when normal office hours resume.
Building and Neighborhood Services: The Building & Neighborhood Services Office will be closed Sept. 7. All phone calls will be returned Sept. 8.
Library closure: The library will be closed Sept. 7. The library will reopen Sept. 8.
Parks and Recreation/Ericksen Community Center: No interruption in services or programming.
- The Ericksen Community Center Administration Office will be closed Sept. 7 and will reopen Sept. 8. All phone calls will be returned Sept. 8.
- Fitness Center in upper level will be open normal business hours from 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Eagle Point Lodge, RV Campground and shelters throughout the city will be open.
- Clinton Marina will be open normal hours from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Clinton Police Department business office closure: The Clinton Police Department’s business office will be closed Sept. 7. All phone calls will be returned Sept. 8.
Bus services: The MTA Administrative offices will be closed Sept. 7, and will reopen Sept. 8. There will be no bus services Sept. 7. Bus service will resume Sept. 8.
Solid waste/recycling collection: Solid waste, recycling and yard waste collection will not occur Sept. 7. Pickup will be delayed for the remainder of the week:
- Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday.
- Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday.
- Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday.
- Thursday’s route will be collected Friday.
- Friday’s route will be collected Saturday.
Have all carts out before 7 a.m. on the proper collection day.
