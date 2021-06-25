CLINTON — Promotions and a new hire were announced during a swearing-in ceremony Thursday for the Clinton Police and Fire departments.
The City of Clinton announced four promotions and a new hire during the ceremony at the city’s annex building.
The Clinton Police Department announced the promotions of Shane Haskell to corporal and Brett Schwandt to sergeant.
The Clinton Fire Department also announced two promotions. Justin Sommers was promoted to lieutenant and Nick Manders was promoted to engineer. Tory Sullivan was sworn in as a firefighter with the Clinton Fire Department.
The oaths of office for all five were administered by Mayor Scott Maddasion.
“These ceremonies are about tradition, the value of service and of course the opportunity to showcase the great people we have in each of these departments,” Maddasion said. “This being our second joint ceremony that we’ve done, we have started a tradition that I hope lasts long past all of us being here. The promotion side of this ceremony celebrates hard work, dedication, discipline and the sacrifice of each of these individuals that they show their respective departments. And of course the swearing-in portion of this celebrates the desire to serve our community and the willingness to make those sacrifices, learn those skills to be successful in a highly commanding career field.”
