CLINTON — The City of Clinton released a list Thursday of streets that will be closed when the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa arrives Saturday, July 31.
In order to best accommodate riders into and through town, the following roads will be closed: Mill Creek Parkway between 19th Ave NW and Main Avenue; Main Avenue From Main Avenue to Second Street; Riverview Drive from Ninth Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North; Sixth Avenue South from Riverview Drive to South First Street; Fifth Avenue South from Riverview Drive to South First Street; Sixth Avenue North from Riverview Drive to Second Street; South Fifth Street from Liberty Avenue to Lincoln Way and Pershing Boulevard from Main Avenue to Ninth Avenue North.
The official RAGBRAI route will enter town along Main Avenue from the west, turn south on Pershing Boulevard, continue to Ninth Avenue North and turn east toward the river, City officials said.
Riders will conclude RAGBRAI by dipping their tires at the Ninth Avenue North Boat Ramp. Riders are expected to enter Clinton beginning about 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31. The bulk of riders will arrive in the late morning and early afternoon.
Residents should also expect to see a large number of cyclists in the downtown area and along the bike trails, city officials said. In order to accommodate the route and the thousands of cyclists, some of the roads that would normally access the portion of the route along Main Avenue or Pershing Boulevard will be closed.
Residents between 16th St NW and North 11th Street should park in driveways or along other streets if possible. If these residents need to use their cars Saturday, July 31, the city asks that they wait until the street is free of cyclists and proceed to the either 19th Avenue North or 16th St. NW, whichever is closest.
The city asks that drivers not enter Clinton via Main Avenue during RAGBRAI hours July 31.
Homeowners along North and West Stockwell should exit via the Third Street intersection. West Stockwell Lane will be closed at Main Avenue.
Residents in the neighborhoods north of Main Avenue should use 25th Avenue North to exit toward Third Street.
Homes along Main Avenue and Pershing Boulevard will not have any vehicle access during RAGBRAI's arrival, the city said. This means no street parking or driveway access during the ride, Saturday, July 31, from early morning to late afternoon.
The city asks these residents to park on side streets from 7 p.m. Friday, July 30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Clinton police will check for parked cars along the route beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Residents who live on the north side of Main Avenue and need access to their vehicles should park across the street, the city said.
In addition to local rerouting, a larger, more expansive detour is planned for Highways 67 and 136. Westbound Highway136 will be detoured south down Second Street to 13th Avenue North and west to Elvira.
Northbound Highway 67 will be detoured north at Main and Second before turning west at 30th Ave North.
In the event of storms, shelters for RAGBRAI teams are available at Eagle Heights School on Main Avenue and The Masonic Lodge at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and South First Street, the city said.
Should a severe storm spring up during the day of the ride, putting riders in peril, residents should do what they can to either direct riders to the locations of storm shelters or help them so they have a safe place to ride out the storm, the city said.
"We recognize that we are asking a lot out of homeowners and businesses along the route. As a city however, the opportunity to host RAGBRAI, a storied and historic ride, does not come often," city officials said.
"We politely ask that you work with us to avoid using the routes and intersections mentioned above so that we can provide a wonderful experience and leave a good impression on the riders visiting our city. We are proud to have the opportunity to get to host this ride and we ask that you work with us to leave a lasting positive impression on the riders and visitors to town on this day.
"We live here and have the opportunity to experience the beauty of our town every day, however, this may be the only time riders from across Iowa and beyond visit and we want to do everything in our power to show them what a great town Clinton truly is."
For answers to questions about RAGBRAI, contact Clinton’s Convention and Visitors Bureau at cvb@clintonia.com.
