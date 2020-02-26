CLINTON — Two resolutions approved by the Clinton City Council on Tuesday will bring more than 150 new jobs to town. One resolution will facilitate the expansion of Nestle Purina PetCare Company; the other will bring Timken Drives jobs to the city.
Nestle Purina applied to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for financial assistance with a warehouse expansion that will create about 73 jobs. Nearly 63 hourly positions will pay at least $20 per hour and 10 salaried positions will pay between $45,000 and $85,000 a year, according to its application to IEDA.
Nestle Purina will spend $140 million on the project: $30 million for building construction and $110 million for machinery and equipment.
The City of Clinton will give the company up to $4.5 million in local property tax exemption, City Administrator Matt Brooke said Wednesday.
”All capital improvements will be assessed. That new assessment will only be taxed at 75% the first year,” Brooke said, and at higher rates each year through five years.
Phase one of the Nestle Purina expansion, the installation of new equipment, will take place in April, Nestle Purina said in its IEDA application. Phase 2, adding secondary equipment, and phase 3, adding warehouse space, are scheduled for October 2021 through March 2023.
The expansion will also allow the city to redo Harts Mill Road, said Brooke. “Because of the number of high paying jobs, the city qualified for an 80/20 RISE Grant.”
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy, created in 1985 by the Iowa General Assembly, promotes economic development through construction or improvement of roads using money collected from a 1.75-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax.
Through the grant, the State will pay 80% of the cost to improve the road, Brooke said. Hart’s Mill Road is a truck route to the Nestle Purina facility.
The council also approved a resolution to provide $50,000 to Timken Drives to renovate an existing industrial facility and create about 84 new jobs in Clinton.
Timken requested the funds in connection with an application to the IEDA’s High Quality Jobs Program, the resolution says. The project will move Timken’s auger department to Clinton from across the river and represents an investment of nearly $1.4 million to Clinton.
State Code authorizes grants to companies with a certain number of full-time employees, said Brooke. “The local match is $50,000, which I think is pretty low for bringing 84 jobs.”
The state requires the $50,000 from the city before it will approve $250,000 in loans to the company. “They have to have the buy-in from the city.” Half of the $250,000 will be a forgivable loan, and the other $125,000 will be loaned at 0% interest for five years, Brooke said.
Timken expects to have the auger department open by July 1 and fully operational by the end of the year, said Brooke.
”We’re extremely excited on both projects for bringing brand new jobs to the area, and high paying jobs,” said Brooke. “This will really be great for the region.”
Clinton Regional Development Corp. President Erin Cole, CRDC Existing Industry Manager Andy Sokolovich and Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce President Maureen Miller attended the IEDA board meeting in Des Moines where the projects were approved.
”We want to show support for our existing industries that are expanding,” Sokolovich said. “This is huge for the region.”
The Nestle Purina and Timken projects — both in Clinton — were the only two on the agenda, Sokolovich said.
