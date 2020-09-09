CLINTON — A new substation for Alliant Energy will find a home in Liberty Square in 2022 or 2023.
The Clinton City Council approved a resolution selling property to and entering a development agreement with Interstate Power and Light Co. for a lot in Liberty Square, the green space between Liberty Avenue and Camanche Avenue on U.S. 30.
The City solicited a couple of appraisals for the land, said Clinton Administrator Matt Brooke. “We basically came in between those, which sells the acres for $112,612 per acre.” The City will sell the 3.31 acres of land for $371,621.
A chainlink fence will surround the substation, and trees will border the property, according to the purchase agreement and to Alliant’s Landscape Plan.
“They’re going to put ... a lot more trees than normal because we asked them to,” said Brooke.
The new substation is important to solve power issues to the west of Liberty Square, Brooke said. “We’re anxious to get the project going.”
Closing on the property was set for Jan. 29.
“We did put in the purchase agreement the end of January, but we’re striving to try to close it by the end of the year,” said Alliant’s Rick Kullander, who joined the City Council meeting by phone.
“This may take us a little while to more forward,” said Dan Vander Vort, substation project specialist for Alliant. Planning engineers have the project scheduled for 2022 or 2023, he said.
“It’s largely being driven in collaboration with ITC and then also some railroad work in the area,” Vander Vort said. Alliant could move sooner if the needs of the customers warrant it, he said.
