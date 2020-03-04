CLINTON — After years of trying, the Clinton Fire Department finally has funding to upgrade Fire Station No. 3 in Lyons.
The Clinton City Council accepted a base bid of $573,500 from Precision Builders of LeClaire for the Lyons Fire Station Addition Project last week. Clinton Engineering Co. submitted a base bid of $623,000, and Swanson Construction of Bettendorf bid $695,000.
Bray Architects recommended the city accept the low base bid and consider an additional $25,400 for furnishing and installing radiant, in-floor heat within the new apparatus room.
The firm also recommended the city approve the $1,100 for installing a face brick veneer along the entire south wall of the new addition in lieu of metal siding. The additions would bring the entire bill to $600,000.
“We did bid this last year,” said Councilman Sean Connell last week before the vote. The project was beyond the city budget and was cut.
Precision’s bid is higher than the one the city received last year, Connell said, and last year’s bidder was a local contractor. “[It’s] unfortunate that it worked out this way,” Connell said.
In 2009, voters rejected a bond issue of $1.1 million to expand Chancy Fire Station and $1.9 million to build a new Lyons Fire Station on Mill Creek Parkway. Fire officials had negotiated with the Clinton Community School District a transfer of property near Eagle Heights Elementary School along Rolling Hills Drive.
The old building at 2311 Roosevelt St. would most likely have been sold.
Built in 1914, the Lyons station was made for horses and wagons. As technology changed, trucks came into use and became bigger and heavier – too heavy for the current foundation.
“This is a 100-year old facility that we put a truck on every day,” said City Administrator Matt Brooke during last week’s City Council meeting.
The addition to Fire Station No. 3 will add an apparatus bay on the south side. The fire truck will move there, leaving the current garage space to the ambulance, said Fire Chief Joel Atkinson.
The new bay will have a 12-foot door, 2 feet higher than the one at the facility now. “We have to special order our trucks to go in here,” Atkinson said.
The addition will also have a new kitchen and dayroom, allowing the department to use the current small kitchen for office space and the current dayroom on the second floor as a weight room.
The historic building is “a neat building to work out of,” Atkinson said, but it no longer meets the needs of the fire department.
Eric Wisely of Wisely Tree Care in Clinton took down a tree on the south side of the fire station Monday in preparation for the new construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.