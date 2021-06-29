CLINTON — Hope in Action members gathered with city officials in Clinton Park on Tuesday to break ground for a permanent bathroom, a project spearheaded by a neighborhood grandmother.
Jackie Cannon takes her grandchildren to the park often. When children needed to use a bathroom, they had to walk to the Shell station up the street, ask to use the bathroom at the fire station or their parents loaded them into their cars and took everybody home, said Cannon in May when the city approved the project.
After seeing the inconveniences caused by the absence of a bathroom at the park, especially for disabled children, Cannon led a campaign to raise funds for a solution.
Clinton Park, located between South Third and South Fourth Streets at Third Avenue South, is one of Clinton's most heavily utilized parks, said Josh Eggers, Parks and Recreation director, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the bathroom Tuesday.
Not only is the park heavily utilized by neighborhood children, it's also used by Prince of Peace Catholic School, which is across the street, Eggers said.
The new facilities will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Eggers. Some of the cost will be defrayed by having some work performed by the city's public works department.
The city will use about $90,000 from general obligation bonds to pay for the $120,000 project. Hope in Action raised $17,000 for the project. Reed Construction of DeWitt won the contract to build the facility, Eggers said.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said Tuesday that the facility has been needed for a long time. He praised the partnership between private and public sectors and the community effort to raise funds rather than depending on tax money for everything.
"We went door to door speaking with residents who live in the neighborhood around Clinton Park," Liz Mink, of Hope in Action, said during the groundbreaking. "We told them about our group, asked them what they would like to see changed, and shared with them our idea about a permanent, handicap-accessible bathroom at Clinton Park."
Hope in Action, an outreach of St. Paul Lutheran Church, networked with other religious organizations and with business owners and city officials to make the bathroom a reality, Mink said.
Eggers said he expects the bathroom to be completed by fall.
