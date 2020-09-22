CLINTON — The Gut-Rehap program, funded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, provides community development block grants to rehabilitate homes and sell them to low-to-moderate income residents.
Clinton's third Gut-Rehab project got underway Monday with the demolition of the interior of 423 First Ave.
The city contracted with Rex Brandt of Bzzzy B Properties in Clinton to rehab the homes.
The first Gut-Rehab project was a two-story home at 916 S. Fifth St. The city put $68,000 into the property and sold it for $68,133.
The second Gut-Rehab home, at 429 Fourth Ave. South, is being sided and painted this week, Brandt said. The city put about $83,000 into the property and plans to sell it for about $97,000, City Administrator Matt Brooke said in August.
The First Street property will list for $70,000 when complete, Brooke said.
Brandt and Steve Gregg began removing windows from the house Monday morning. The demolition phrase will leave the interior nothing but studs, Brandt said.
Subcontractors will put in new electric, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Bzzzy will add a new roof, siding and decks and finish the interior.
Brandt expects to complete the project in mid-February, he said.
