CLINTON – The Clinton City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night supporting completion of a U.S. 30 corridor economic impact study and pledged $10,000 to help fund it.
The U.S. 30 Coalition is pulling together donations from cities, counties and private businesses throughout the state to pay for the study’s $97,000 cost. The Clinton County Board of Supervisors earlier this month approved putting $10,000 toward the study, which will be done by Snyder and Associates.
Tom Determann, who is chairman of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors and a member of the U.S. 30 Coalition, told the council the four-laning of U.S. 30 in Clinton County would boost economic development efforts throughout the area.
Determann also told the council that the Coalition does not want to see any section of U.S. 30 turned into a Super 2 highway, saying that it would be detrimental to past efforts to improve traffic flow and traffic safety and would hurt future economic development. That language is included in the resolution approved by the council Tuesday night.
Money for the study has been collected throughout the state, with $75,000 already committed to pay for it, Determann told the council prior to its vote.
When completed, the study results will be presented to the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission, the Iowa Governor’s Office and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
