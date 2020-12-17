CLINTON — Lawson Rigging of Sabula will demolish a downtown building after receiving a contract for the demo from the City of Clinton last week.
The City Council accepted bids for demolition and removal of the building at 130 Fifth Ave. South last week, awarding the contract to Lawson at $206,759. Colgan Excavating of Savanna, Illinois bid $247,000.
All work must be substantially completed by Jan. 31 and fully completed on or before April 15, 2021.
The condemned building still displays the name of a vintage clothing shop, The Second Stage, that used to occupy the space. Councilwoman Julie Allesee asked about the state of the common walls between that structure and the buildings on either side — a vacant building and Albert’s Jewelers. Does the contractor have enough insurance in case something goes wrong and an adjacent building is damaged?
Structural Engineer Ali Gharmati of IMGE inspected the building after the city took title and said the building was beyond repair. The city discussed the situation with its insurance overseer, Julie Bray, and with Iowa Communities Assurance Pool “to ensure that we have everything in order prior to this,” said Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke.
“This is going to be kind of a big effort to ensure that it’s done properly and safely,” Brooke told Allesee. “We feel comfortable and confident that the Lawson crew is ready to tackle this and be safe and secure about doing it.”
“I wasn’t concerned about how they would do it,” Allesee said. “It’s just that I want to make sure that everybody is covered in this, including the city.”
Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns wondered how the city determines which buildings need to come down. “This isn’t the only building that we have that is deemed unsafe,” she said.
“In this case, of the properties that the city currently owns, this is number one. ... based on the findings of Ali’s inspection,” Brooke said. “There may be other buildings, but we may not own them ... at this point in time.”
Councilman Bill Schemers questioned the $206,000 price tag for tearing down a building that the city didn’t want to own in the first place.
The city budgeted $500,000 for demolition of dangerous structures for fiscal year 2021, said Brooke. The city spent $200,000 demolishing 28 houses, leaving $300,000.
Following the demolition of The Second Stage building, the city will have $93,000 in the demolition fund, and no other buildings on the docket for demolition, said Brooke.
The Strand and RSVP in the 300 Block of South Second Street are the next two the city will have to address, Brooke said, but the city hopes to find developers who will raze the buildings at their own expense.
Another $450,000 will become available in August for fiscal year 2022, once the capitol improvement plan is finalized, Brooke said. If the city has to demolish other buildings, such as those on South Fourth Street near 11th Avenue South, that money will be available.
The city spends half a million dollars in a single year to tear down buildings that other people didn’t take care of, and people wonder why the city doesn’t have more money to spend in their neighborhoods, Schemers said.
Clarence and Florence Bach sold the building at 130 Fifth Ave. South in 1997 to Deebee’s L.L.C., a company run by Darryl and Deliah Blinkinsop.
The Blinkinsops sold the property on contract to Todd and Kathy Schmoll in 2001 for $85,000, but the contract was forfeited in 2006 when the buyers failed to pay the balance due.
In 2007, Deebee’s sold the property on contract to Leisa Rundall and Carolyn Kessler for $70,000. The contract was renegotiated in 2011, and Rundall and Kessler took title to the property in 2016.
In May 2019, Rundall and Kessler quit claimed the property to Michael Toth of Amboy, Illinois.
The city of Clinton petitioned the Iowa District Court to declare the property abandoned, and the court entered judgment in favor of the city in May 2020, giving the city title to the property.
