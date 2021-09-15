CLINTON — The Clinton City Council took Alliant Energy to task Tuesday for the look of its new substations.
"We wanted to have something a little bit nicer than somewhat mature trees, and better fencing," said Councilman Sean Connell. "The fencing that was done in Mill Creek, we didn't want to replicate in Liberty Square," he said.
"Other cities are requiring nice facades around their substations, and ours get chainlink," said Connell.
The Substation on Mill Creek, called the Van Allen substation, is different from the one on Lincoln Way, which is Perrin, Alliant officials told the council. "What's going on at Van Allen," said Paula Steward, "is that that is a natural landscaping for our pollinators."
Van Allen is consistent with a lot of substations that are being built right now, said Tim Van Weelden, senior manager of substations. "We use a lot of pollinator-type plants. And they take about three or four years to establish," he said.
"I was out looking at it last week, and it's come a long way in the last year," Van Weelden said. "I think next year it will look considerably different than it does this year."
The substation being constructed across from Archer Daniels Midland will not be the same, Van Weelden said. "This is not the same type of landscaping plan." The landscaping on Liberty Square will be grass and more trees. The fence will be different as well.
Councilman Bill Schemers said the city didn't know Alliant was going to put in pollinators when it approved the substation on Mill Creek Parkway. "So who makes the decision on whether to become a pollinator landscape versus a landscape? Who makes that decision? Apparently we don't make that decision," said Schemers.
"We don't let our citizens get by with this," said Schemers. "We go out and seize homes for property that looks just like the property you have. We seize homes. We take grandma and grandpa's homes because they don't take care of the property."
"What I see [in the plan] is not what we're getting," Schemers said. "It's upsetting."
Councilman Cody Seeley said he emailed City Engineer Jason Craft when Alliant was constructing the substation on Mill Creek Parkway. "And Jason assured me it was going to have this big, beautiful fence, and all this nice landscaping," Seeley said.
"And it was disappointing for me that none of that happened," Seeley said. He's receiving calls recently from residents who want to know what's being built in Liberty Square, and people are disappointed when Seeley tells them a substation is being constructed there.
"So it's important, I think, to us that this doesn't look like the other one," Seeley said. "I would like you guys to do something [on Liberty Square]," he said.
What he told would be done on Mill Creek and what has been done are not the same thing, Seeley said. He doesn't want that to happen in Liberty Square.
"It is a busy road, and its right by an area that's being developed heavily," Seeley said. "And it's also an impression point of coming to Clinton."
"And then I drive to Bettendorf, and I see a substation that's got this stone faux-fence around it and nice landscaping. And it is a little frustrating. We do need to have pride in some things we do," said Seeley.
"I'm still not crazy about the location of this," said Seeley, but he has faith that Alliant will make the substation look like the drawing, he said.
Still, Seeley thinks the Mill Creek substation needs some adjustment. "I don't think it was done to a standard that you guys should be proud of."
Alliant agreed to have further conversations about Van Allen, and said that Perrin will look like the drawing when it is completed. "But that's not what it's going to look like day one," Steward said.
Schemers said complaints brought Alliant to the table Tuesday, so they served their purpose. But Steward said the complaints hadn't been brought to her attention. "I have not heard them. So if they are not brought to my attention, I can't fix it," she said.
"We want the city to be happy," Steward said. "We're great partners, and without that partnership, we're not going to keep growing."
Liberty Square has very strict standards, said Seeley. "And now... they're making exemptions for you," he told Alliant Energy.
"When you're holding one person to a standard, you know, you can't deviate extremely far from that standard," said Seeley.
The former council made the standards too restrictive, Seeley said, so the council needs to make some changes, "But it is very important that this looks nice," he said.
"I get where you're going with the pollinators," said Connell. "I like to see that. I can wait a couple of years to so how that goes," he said.
"My issue was the fencing around it, because with 200-300 homes that are popping up ... just down the street from it, it changes the landscape completely. You drive a block, and you've got all these homes," Connell said. "That's where you would see a substation... that would have a stone fascade."
Connell said he'd like to see that change. The number one complaint Connell receives about the Mill Creek substation is that you can see the substation, he said.
The council suggested planting trees to hide the fencing. The ordinance passed by the council Tuesday says that if fencing used on the property is not a privacy fence or other permanent, solid material, the utility can screen the structure by planting and maintaining mature trees to block the view of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.