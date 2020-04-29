CLINTON — A Port Security Grant would help Clinton Fire Department build space at the marina for its boat and for a riverfront cybersecurity fiber cable and camera.
The Clinton City Council approved a resolution Tuesday endorsing the fire department’s application for a grant of up to $306,750, or 75% of the project. The fire department would be responsible for the final 25%, up to $102,250.
“We’re not exactly sure where the location would be,” Fire Chief Joel Atkinson said Wednesday. “We have a couple of concepts of how we want to do it.”
The fire boat is docked at the marina now and is taken out of the water every winter, said Atkinson. The new facility would be a secure building that Clinton Fire could lock.
The riverfront fiber optics camera and system would be housed in the public safety boathouse as well, Atkinson said.
The Clinton City Council awarded a contract for the fiber optics pathway project to American Electric at $209,260 Tuesday. “It all ties in together,” said Atkinson.
The cameras will be able to watch the railroad bridge, and because they are operated through fiber optics and are not wireless, people can’t tap into the feed, said Atkinson. “This is all part of the Homeland Security port security.”
“[The Council] just approved fiber optics going through riverfront park. [It would] be nice if we could get the additional [Port Security] grant,” Councilman Sean Connell said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The fire department has been awarded Port Security grants before. That’s how it purchased a new fire boat in 2014.
“We had a smaller flatboat,” Atkinson said. “This one is CBRN certified.” That means it’s equipped with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense options for advanced threat readiness.
The boat is also equipped with side scan sonar that can search a large area quickly and produce a detailed picture of anything on the bottom, regardless of water clarity.
The fire department uses its boat for fires on the docks and on the river and for river rescue. “It’s partly paid for by ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) for protection on the river side of ADM,” said Atkinson.
The fire department will have three years to complete the project after receiving the grant. “We’re tying it all in as part of the public safety ... of the City of Clinton,” Atkinson said, to make the riverfront more secure.
