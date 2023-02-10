DEWITT — A piece of legislation, which unanimously passed in the Iowa Senate but has yet to be approved in the House, has communities — including DeWitt — wondering exactly what their required budgets will look like for the upcoming fiscal year.
According to an article in the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the legislation, Senate File 181, is intended to fix a property tax error that increased residential property taxes in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended.
Correcting that error will reduce total property tax revenues, causing communities to scramble to make last-minute adjustments to their budgets.
At the DeWitt City Council’s budget workshop Jan. 30, city administrator Steve Lindner told council members assuming the House of Representatives passes the legislation, the total impact to the city would be around $120,000, with $90,000 directly on the general fund.
The final budget takes into account the new legislation, even though it has yet to pass. After communicating with Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, via email, Lindner said the senator indicated it was moving forward, and the timing of the bill was critical.
“The longer it takes to move this bill, the harder it will be for local government to make adjustments,” Cournoyer wrote.
“We tried to make a request to delay (passing the legislation) until next year,” Lindner explained. “Like other communities, we’re already so far down the road on working on our budget … that’s not going to happen.”
Once council members knew the number they needed to get to, they began going through budget requests category by category, and department by department.
The council agreed to spread cuts across various city departments; the one hit hardest was the volunteer fire department’s apparatus reserve. The department requested $200,000, and the council brought that number down to $76,000.
Some budget items that were eliminated for this year that were considered to be improvements more than necessities, included shade structures at Westbrook Park, which would cost $12,000. These would provide shade to spectators at the ball diamonds, DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake explained.
Tunes in Town, which for the first time this year will be organized by the city and the DeWitt Development and Economic Company, made a request for $10,000, which was reduced to $8,000.
“There is so much unknown about what Tunes in Town will be like, now that it’s under new leadership,” Lindner said. “How much money it will take, we don’t know. We don’t yet know how it will work out, but we thought we might need the funding because it’s highly popular.”
Lindner said despite the last-minute need to revisit the proposed budget and make necessary adjustments, things turned out to be rather typical.
“We ended up with a fairly status quo budget,” he noted. “This legislation just came late in the game; we were able to work through it. Generally, there were few changes from the year prior in regard to programs and the level of service and employees.”
Utilities will increase, property tax levy to hold steady
At its meeting Jan. 23, the council approved a 3% increase to wastewater fees, in order to keep up with maintenance costs.
There also will be an increase of 4.5% for water. Lindner said the average user will see an increase of $15 to $16 over the course of the year. The cost for sewer also will increase by 3%. Lindner said the reason for the rise in water and sewer costs, as with wastewater fees, is due to maintenance issues.
DeWitt taxpayers will not see any change to their property tax bills.
This is the final year for the tax levy rate of $14.26 per $1,000 assessed valuation starting July 1. Next year the voted library levy of $.19 will come off and the levy rate could reduce to $14.07.
The budget likely will be approved March 20.
