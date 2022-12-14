CLINTON - Faced with whether to move forward with a recommendation to vacate sections of two alleys at a brewery owner's request, the Clinton City Council on Tuesday night decided it needs more information to make a decision.
"We need to do some more homework," At-large Councilman Gregg Obren said of the request from the Great Revivalist Brewery that has drawn opposition from nearby business owners and Vince Jetter Community Center leaders.
"We need a meeting to get this figured out," said Ward 2 Councilman Cody Seely. "We need a meeting for all the folks involved."
The request is focused on two alleys in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue South near the Vince Jetter Community Center, 311 S. Third St.
Richard Schwab, who is currently renovating the former Bethel AME Church at 238 Fourth Ave. South into the Great Revivalist Brewery, submitted a vacation application to the city's Engineering Department on Oct. 28, requesting that an 8-foot portion of the east-west alley and an 8-foot portion of the north-south alley, both to the north of 238 Fourth Ave. South, be vacated.
Schwab requested those portions of the alleys be vacated so as to connect 238 Fourth Ave. South to 303-307 S. Third St., telling the Plan Commission that the State of Iowa requires alcohol brewing must be done on a contiguous parcel with where it is served. The former Bethel AME church at 238 Fourth Ave. South is currently being converted into the brewery, while a former church at 303-307 S. Third St. will be part of this business.
The City Plan Commission at its Dec. 7 meeting approved forwarding the request to the City Council. The Commission in its recommendation noted that access would be retained to 311 S. Third St. and 237 Third Ave. South, while still connecting the applicant’s two parcels. The portions of the alleys proposed for vacation are not needed for use by the public and the proposed vacation will not deny owners of any abutting property reasonable access, the Plan Commission stated.
Several neighbors, who have submitted letters or emails regarding the proposed vacation, attended Tuesday night's Clinton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. While resident Bob Betsinger voiced his support that the alley be vacated, many others stepped forward to oppose the recommendation.
Rex Brandt owns 216-220 Fourth Ave. South and said he plans new construction for his contracting business. Concerns he expressed to the Plan Commission and the City Council at its meeting Tuesday night include difficulty pulling construction trailers onto South Second Street, the sharp turn from the east/west alley to the north/south alley, the inability to use South Third Street as access if this vacation were to be granted, snow removal from this alley during the winter, and that if he were to create a curb cut on Fourth Avenue South to access his business, he would lose existing on-street parking.
Kim Rentz, owner of nearby Keeping You Sewing, said the east end of the alley is usually blocked with traffic for the Iowa DOT and Ricky’s Place, making this a dangerous area. She said her customers have difficulty using the front entrance when there has been a lot of rain or a heavy snow and they rely on the alley when unloading large sewing machine equipment into her business. Ken Schoenauer, owner of 230 Fourth Ave. South, is concerned with the heavily-traveled alley and the sharp turn from the east/west alley to the north/south alley. He also told the council that communication to nearby property owners about the request to vacate has been poor.
Tami Jetter, president of the Vinson Jetter Community Center, said the vacation would cut off all access to the Center. Her concerns also include adequate access for emergency vehicles.
After hearing public comment, Seely said he had made a list of all the problematic issues, covering everything from concerns that the alley is gravel and the difficulty of navigating the proposed 90-degree angle turn to trucks blocking the area and possible negative effects for nearby businesses.
Seely, Obren, At-large City Councilwoman Eartha Davis and Ward 4 City Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns concurred that more information was needed.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion selected Seely, Obren and Davis to obtain more information from the brewery and the state of Iowa concerning the law, with Seely stating he would set a public meeting for all to attend to work toward a solution. The matter will then go before the council at a future regular meeting or committee of the whole session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.