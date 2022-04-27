CLINTON — The Clinton City Council on Tuesday approved the following appointments to city boards and commissions:
ADA Advisory Commission: Ed Brown, two-year term.
Human Rights Commission: Jocelyn Meyer, six-year term.
Mayor’s Youth Commission: Susan Reed, Kiely Debo, Shannon Kenneavy, Madison Zachert and Nyah Thomas. All are three-year terms. The five appointees, all Prince of Peace students will join five Clinton High School students to fill all commission seats.
Neighborhood Improvement Committee: Chris Hansen, six-year term .
Plan Commission: Sarah Bengtson, six-year term.
The city's Advisory Appointments Committee made the recommendations for appointment.
