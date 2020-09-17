CLINTON — If Clinton residents don’t want a 14.61% increase in their water bills, they should let Iowa American Water know, Clinton City Council members saY.
“This is kind of like when we went through the electric rate increase,” said Councilman Bill Schemers during the Sept. 8 Clinton City Council meeting. Few people showed up at public meetings to oppose the rate increase, he said.
“This is water rates going up. This is where citizens involvement is of the utmost,” Schemers said. “I did go out and speak on the electrical rate increase. ... There was not that many people there.
“So I would encourage those that do not want to see the water rates go up, go voice your opinion. Now’s the time to do it,” Schemers said.
“They’re required by the Iowa Utilities Board to hold these meetings in all of the effected areas,” Councilman Sean O’Connell said. The Clinton meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive in Clinton.
“If you don’t want your water rates to go up, I’d attend the meeting,” said O’Connell.
The City took the lead in opposing the rate hike when it passed a resolution laying out its opposition.
Iowa American Water will request that the Iowa Utilities Board allow a rate increase of 14.61% for residential customers, 16.49% for commercial customers and 8.47% for public authorities.
The City’s resolution says the rate increase “would impose an undue hardship upon the residents of the City of Clinton, unfairly impact local businesses and damage the local economy.”
The City requests that the the Iowa Utilities Board reject the rate increase request.
Copies of the resolution will be forwarded to the Iowa Utilities Board, the Office of the Consumer Advocate and Iowa American Water, the resolution says.
