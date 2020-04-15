CLINTON — Clinton City Council members were divided Tuesday as to how much money the city should contribute to the Clinton Regional Development Corp.
The 2021 fiscal budget earmarks $50,000 for the non-profit economic development organization, significantly less than the $80,000 a year the city gave the CRDC the last five years.
“I was just hoping to maybe look at this again,” said Councilman Sean Connell after pulling the item from the consent agenda during Monday’s online meeting.
“I understand that we’ve had some difficult budget cuts,” Connell said, but $50,000 is nearly a 40% cut in funding. Connell asked if the city might be able to find a little more.
Councilwoman Julie Allesee noted that the city has recently asked residents to pay a franchise fee to make up a budget deficit. The city doesn’t have extra money to give.
“One of my biggest concerns is ... its regional development,” said Councilman Bill Schemers, yet most of the money has come from Clinton residents. “Clinton puts money in the pot, the county puts money in the pot, [the] school is putting money in the pot. Our citizens are being hit three times,” said Schemers.
“I think that needs to be looked at, and maybe the whole process be looked at as a whole,” Schemers said.
Connell asked if the council would be willing to split the difference and give CRDC an additional $15,000.
City Administrator Matt Brooke said he could see if the city can squeeze more money out of the budget. He also said the city should be seeing some return on its investment in increased tax value from new industries and industry expansions.
“I know it’s a tough chicken and egg thing,” said Brooke. And the franchise fee comes into play. “That’s what we’ve been explaining to CRDC this whole time as well.”
Brooke noted that when CRDC Existing Industries Manager Andy Sokolovich was asked about the franchise fee, Sokolovich replied that CRDC took a neutral stance.
“This is an exceptional time for us,” said Allesee. The council has tried to keep taxes low through budget cuts, and still had to implement a franchise fee.
CRDC Executive Director Erin Cole called into the online meeting to make her case to the city. “The first thing I’m going to say is, yes, we’re a non-profit organization.” But CRDC is unique in that it is a non-profit that brings jobs and capital into the area, Cole said.
The CRDC is currently working on seven projects, and the city has been involved in many of them, Cole said. The seven projects will invest about $600 million in Clinton and add hundreds of jobs.
“All of these projects are located in the city of Clinton,” said Cole.
CRDC receives 2/3 of its revenue from the private sector, said Cole. Only one-third of its revenue comes from public funds. “I want to stress the fact that, if you continue to fund us, regardless of what the level is, you’re going to get a return on that investment.”
Cole admitted that the CRDC didn’t take a stance on the franchise fee but asked the council not to hold that against Sokolovich. “Andy Sokolovich is one of the best people I’ve ever worked with,” Cole said.
The City Council voted to wait until the next council meeting to approve funds for CRDC “after we take a look at the budget a little more,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
Schemers and Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns voted against the motion.
