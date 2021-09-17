CLINTON — Of the five Clinton City Council seats up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election, only one will be a contested race, according to the unofficial candidate list released by the Clinton County Auditor's Office on Thursday.
That contested race, which will fill the First Ward seat, will feature current At-Large Councilman Bill Schemers and Samuel Peters.
Current Ward 2 Councilman Cody Seeley is seeking election to that seat after being appointed to the position. Ron Mussmann, who was appointed to the Third Ward seat, also is seeking election to the position. They are running unopposed.
There are two At-Large seats to be filled. Nancy Witt and Eartha Davis will be on the ballot seeking those seats.
Four Clinton School Board seats are on the ballot. Six candidates filed nomination petitions to run. Ann Reed is the only incumbent running for another term. The other candidates are Andy Fergurson, Tarron Borgeson, Jennifer Austin, Kenyon Clarke and Marlee Nimmick.
In Camanche, voters will decide who will be mayor and will select three council members. The three incumbents - David Bowman, Brent Brightman and Danny Weller - are seeking reelection. Robert Determann and Jenny Hesse also filed to run for the council.
Current Mayor Trevor Willis is not running for reelection. Justin McClure, Austin Pruett and Paul Varner are running for mayor.
There are three Camanche School Board seats on the ballot; four people filed to run. Candidates include Stacy Kinkaid, who is a current member of the school board, and Rich Klahn, Janna Linville and Kelli Sullivan.
While Thursday was the deadline for candidates to file their nomination paperwork, candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 to withdraw their name from the ballot. The public also has until 5 p.m. that same day to object to any filings. The list will be official and posted to the county website and social media on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The combined city and school board election is Nov. 2.
