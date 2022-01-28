CLINTON — The Clinton City Council has tabled a resolution that would restrict parking to one side of the street on certain streets throughout the city, instead declaring that enhanced enforcement of calendar parking would better serve the community.
The Public Works Department earlier recommended on-street parking be restricted to one side of the street, with the Traffic Study Commission in November approving the recommendation. The change would have given city workers the room to rid streets of snow and leaves, and give garbage and emergency vehicles more room to maneuver along the streets.
But due to the number of residents who contacted city call with their concerns and those raised by residents at a public hearing this week, the council decided not to proceed with the plan that would restrict parking to one side of the street all year long.
At the same time, residents brought up concerns about street issues that pointed to safety concerns.
City Administrator Matt Brooke said all the streets would be reevaluated and those that pose safety concerns will be referred to the Traffic Safety Committee for further evaluation.
Putting parking on one side of the street where all the mailboxes are located could affect postal workers who deliver mail by vehicle, said At-large Councilman Gregg Obren.
Ward 3 Councilman Ron Mussmann made a motion to table the resolution and look for more enforcement of the calendar parking rule.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns agreed that the proposed one-side-of-the street parking should not be approved and that calendar parking should be more heavily enforced.
"The enforcement part of it, we are enforcing it," said Police Chief Kevin Gyrion, who said it's a matter of manpower. "This is the first year we are doing total enforcement without trying to give people a break. Now we're going with council direction and doing total enforcement."
The deterrent is out there and people are telling their neighbors, Brooke said.
Mussmann asked if the police department needed any assistance in making total enforcement happen.
"Just your backing because we're going to go full force," Gyrion said.
