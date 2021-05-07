CLINTON — The City Council will appoint a new 1st Ward Councilmember to fill the seat left vacant by Julie Allesee last month.
Allesee resigned her seat last month after nearly 10 years on the Clinton City Council due to health issues. She was last elected in November of 2017.
City Code requires that appointment be made within 40 days, the City said. The City will accept applications until May 20 and will begin interviews after that date.
The appointee will serve until November when the seat is up for election.
Applicants for the open seat must be 18 years of age or older, an eligible elector and a resident of the 1st Ward in the City of Clinton.
Deadline for applications is 3 p.m. May 20. Applications can be found online at cityofclintoniowa.us.
