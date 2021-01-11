CLINTON —The Clinton City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday to sell property on North Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue North for $10,000.
The tentative buyer plans to use the building on Fourth Street as a warehouse and may add a single-family dwelling later, the city says in the resolution.
Justin Page, who moved to Clinton from Morrison, Illinois in December, has offered the city $10,000 for 401-405 N. Fourth St., a parcel adjacent and south of that parcel and a parking lot at 349 Fifth Ave. North.
Page will repair the exterior of the Fourth Street building within eight months and will complete the entire rehabilitation of the property within four years, according to the resolution.
Page said during last month's Committee of the Whole meeting that he wants to keep one large room upstairs to be used as a venue. He'll keep materials for his business on the bottom floor.
The parcel of land at the corner of North Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue North is home to a steeple and bell from the historic Danish Lutheran Church. Page said the items aren't bothering him and he's in no hurry to see the items moved.
Councilman Gregg Obren said Trinity Lutheran Church is preparing a place for the steeple and bell. When the weather warms in the spring, the church will be able to create a pad on which to set the steeple.
"It's not bothering me," Page said.
The city will discuss approving Page's bid and setting a public hearing for Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. on the proposed sale, according to the agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. Anyone who wishes to attend by phone may call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
