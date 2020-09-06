CLINTON — The Clinton City Council will vote on a resolution opposing the water utility rate increase during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Iowa American Water intends to propose to the Iowa Utilities Board a rate increase of 14.61% for water to residential customers, the resolution says. It proposes an increase of 16.49% for commercial customers and an 8.47% increase for public authorities, the resolution says.
The City of Clinton says the increase will impose an undue hardship on residents and will unfairly impact local businesses and damage the local economy.
The City requests that the Iowa Utilities Board reject Iowa American Water's request, the resolution says.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a proposed purchase agreement with Interstate Power and Light Company for a lot in Liberty Square and a resolution approving Dennis Lauver of Howes and Jefferies Realtors as the qualified broker to find a buyer for city property known as Mt. Pleasant Park at Second Avenue South and North Bluff Boulevard.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to attend by phone by calling 563-265-8337 and entering passcode 460975212#.
All Council meetings are broadcast live on the City of Clinton Iowa YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.